Home States Odisha

Separated twin Balia’s condition continues to be critical

The team of doctors is providing treatment to Balia in consultation with AIIMS doctors through video conferencing and apprising them about his condition from time to time.

Published: 29th September 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

balia

Jaga, Balia being taken to SCBMCH in Cuttack I ( FILE PHOTO | RASHMIRANJAN MOHAPATRA )

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Condition of one of the separated conjoined twins Balia continues to be critical on Saturday.

He was was put on ventilator support a day before and a 14-member team of specialised doctors of SCBMCH is monitoring his health condition round the clock.

ALSO READ: Separated twin Balia on ventilator in Odisha

“Balia was diagnosed with pneumonia and administered oxygen after oxygen saturation came down. But his condition worsened further forcing us to put him on ventilator support. Though his vital signs are stable, his condition continues to be critical even today,” informed SCBMCH Emergency Officer Dr Bhubanananda Moharana.

The state government and SCB authorities have requested the AIIMS, New Delhi to depute two specialists - Neurosurgeon, Dipak Gupta and Head of Paediatric Critical Care unit, Rakesh Lodha to SCBMCH for Balia’s treatment, Dr Moharana said. 

The team of doctors is providing treatment to Balia in consultation with AIIMS doctors through video conferencing and apprising them about his condition from time to time, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Twins Balia
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp