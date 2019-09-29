Separated twin Balia’s condition continues to be critical

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Condition of one of the separated conjoined twins Balia continues to be critical on Saturday.



He was was put on ventilator support a day before and a 14-member team of specialised doctors of SCBMCH is monitoring his health condition round the clock.



“Balia was diagnosed with pneumonia and administered oxygen after oxygen saturation came down. But his condition worsened further forcing us to put him on ventilator support. Though his vital signs are stable, his condition continues to be critical even today,” informed SCBMCH Emergency Officer Dr Bhubanananda Moharana.

The state government and SCB authorities have requested the AIIMS, New Delhi to depute two specialists - Neurosurgeon, Dipak Gupta and Head of Paediatric Critical Care unit, Rakesh Lodha to SCBMCH for Balia’s treatment, Dr Moharana said.

The team of doctors is providing treatment to Balia in consultation with AIIMS doctors through video conferencing and apprising them about his condition from time to time, he added.