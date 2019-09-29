Vedanta units awarded for best energy practices in Odisha

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda’s Team CPP 1215 MW, has bagged the coveted Energy Efficient Unit Award 2019, instituted by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), at the 20th National Award for Excellence in Energy Management on September 18 in Hyderabad and Gold Award at SEEM National Energy Management Award 2019 on Thursday in New Delhi for enabling best energy practices within power plant sector.

Vedanta Limited, Jharsuguda CEO CN Singh said it is a proud moment for the company to be recognised by two of the most illustrious industry associations for its energy efficiency efforts. “Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda is committed to aligning continuous business improvement methodology to achieve organisational goals and this recognition is testament to our consistent effort in this direction,” he said.

Ajay Kumar Pandey, Head-CPP, Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda said, “This recognition is the result of the efforts of the competent CPP 1215 MW team of Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda which strives consistently towards achieving optimum energy efficiency with sustainable and inclusive energy projects.”

Vedanta Ltd, Jharsuguda’s Team CPP 1215 MW has been awarded the CII National Award for Energy Management for a record 6th time. The company competed with 250 other units to secure the award.



At SEEM National Energy Management Award, Team CPP 1215 MW has bagged the Gold Award for the second consecutive year. In this category, Vedanta competed against 150 other units to win this recognition.