2 separate gyms at swimming pool complex

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The district administration has planned to construct two separate gymnasiums for boys and girls at Dr Jhasketan Sahu Swimming Pool Complex here.

Apart from the gymnasiums, a conference hall and quarters for the swimming coach and trainer will be constructed on the premises of the swimming pool complex.

Divisional Head, Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco), Sambalpur Gouri Shankar Naik said the head office of Idco has been notified to appoint a consultant, who will prepare the plan and estimate for the project.

The State Government had allotted `8.95 crore for development of the swimming pool complex.

The funds were allocated to Idco, Sambalpur which executed the work. However, of the total funds allocated for the project, around `1.29 crore is lying unutilised. These funds will be used for development of the gymnasiums.

The swimming pool complex houses a competitive swimming pool, the first in the State, besides a pool for learners.

The competitive pool was renovated at a cost of `5 crore and reopened for public on August 1, 2016.

