25 new rescuers in Snake Helpline  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Snake Helpline, a voluntary organisation working for rescue of snakes, inducted 25 new rescuers on Sunday.

The trainee volunteers were inducted into the organisation after a workshop on occupational safety in the city for the snake rescuers. While noted wildlife expert and retired DCF Kamal Lochan Purohit imparted training on rescuing snake, Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology department at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Dr Sudipta Ranjan Singh highlighted first aid required immediately after snakebite and possible zoonotic diseases and infections.

During the workshop, the trainees also interacted with experienced snake rescuers and learnt more about the technique of rescuing snakes.

The volunteers were taught not to consume alcohol and post photos or videos with snakes in social media, and comply with other rules.