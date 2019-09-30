Home States Odisha

Baby rescued after alleged sale

A newborn baby was rescued after being allegedly sold in Phapsi area of Titlagarh. 

Published: 30th September 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A newborn baby was rescued after being allegedly sold in Phapsi area of Titlagarh. 
According to sources, a woman delivered a baby girl in Balangir and went to Phapsi village to hand over the newborn to an unknown person. On being informed about the incident by the locals, Saintala police and Childline officials rushed to Phapsi and rescued the baby. Later, they informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) which sent the baby and her mother to the one stop centre.

The baby’s mother said she belonged to Balangir town and was married to a man from Delhi. While she does not have parents, her husband was not staying with her. As she was unable to look after the baby due to poor economic condition, she handed over her to a known person. But the locals alleged that she had sold the child. 

Childline director Umesh Purohit said after getting information their officials along with police went to Phapsi and rescued the baby. The CWC Chairperson J Mohanty said investigation was on to ascertain whether the baby was sold or not.

