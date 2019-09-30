Home States Odisha

BJD redraws strategy to counter BJP nominee

Besides, Pujari asked what development work has been done during the last one year in Bijepur as the Chief Minister had announced that he will look after the constituency’s development personally. 

By Bijay Chaki
BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP renominating Sanat Gartia as its candidate for Bijepur by-poll, the focus has now shifted the strategy to be adopted by the ruling BJD to retain the Assembly seat which was vacated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

A high-level meeting was held in the residence of BJD Rajya Sabha Member Prasanna Acharya at Bargarh to finalise the campaign strategy of the party. As the BJP is planning an aggressive campaign to wrest the seat, the ruling party has decided to use its trump card, the Chief Minister, to campaign in the by-poll. The campaign dates will be finalised in consultation with Naveen.
Several senior leaders of the BJD including Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Minister for Health and

Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das, Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh, former ministers Sanjay Dasburma and Pranab Prakash Das were present at the meeting to discuss the campaign details.
As the choice of Rita Sahu as the party’s candidate was not unanimous, the senior leaders have been asked to ensure that BJD’s win should be with a comfortable margin. In the 2019 Assembly elections, all the seven segments in Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency were won by the BJD. But the Lok Sabha seat went to the BJP.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Sunday asked five questions to the Chief Minister on Bijepur. Addressing a press conference here, the party’s Bargarh Lok Sabha member Suresh Pujari asked why the Chief Minister contested from Bijepur and later vacated it. Was it due to the fear of defeat in Hinjili Assembly seat, he asked.

Stating that the Chief Minister had launched several projects in Bijepur, Pujari asked why work on the Gangadhar Meher irrigation project is yet to start. He also wanted to know why the announcement of the Chief Minister to give bonus of `100 per quintal of paddy to farmers of the area has not been implemented so far.

Candidates of all three major political parties - BJD, BJP and Congress - will file their nomination papers on Monday, the last day. Senior leaders of the three parties will be present on the occasion to boost the confidence of the respective party candidates.

