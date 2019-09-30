BJP renominates Gartia  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday decided to renominate Sanat Kumar Gartia for Bijepur Assembly by-election scheduled to be held on October 21.

Gartia’s name was announced by BJP working president JP Nadda after the central election committee of the party cleared his candidature.

Gartia had contested the Assembly polls held earlier this year as a BJP nominee from Bijepur but lost to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He lost to Patnaik by a margin of 57,122 votes in the Assembly polls held along with the Lok Sabha elections. He got 53,482 votes against Patnaik’s 1,10,604 votes.

With BJP naming its candidate, battle lines are now drawn for Bijepur bypoll. While the Cogress has fielded vice president of party’s Bargarh district unit Dilip Kumar Panda for the seat, former MLA Rita Sahu is the BJD nominee. The by-election is all set to witness a triangular contest like last time. The Bijepur bypoll was necessitated after Patnaik resigned from the seat and retained the Hinjili Assembly segment in Ganjam district. He had won two seats in the Assembly elections.

Rita Sahu, wife of former Congress MLA Subal Sahu, was elected from Bijepur in a by-election in 2018 after the death of her husband.

The last date for filing nomination papers is September 30 and scrutiny will be held on October 1. Counting of votes will be held on October 24. There are 2,32,005 eligible voters in 285 polling booths in the Assembly constituency.