Boat trip to horse ride, official does it all on duty

MALKANGIRI: Travelling on a boat, trekking for miles and riding a horse. Sadhan Sarkar, the Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC) of Papermetla in Swabhiman Anchal, has done it all.

Sarkar’s job entails visiting schools in his jurisdiction that are located in remote and inaccessible areas but he fights all odds with a smile on his face. The official’s journey starts on a boat from Chitrakonda reservoir and is followed by trekking through hilly terrains. It ends with a horse ride.

The villagers of Swabhiman Anchal have never seen Government employees taking such risks to visit schools in the region. But the young official has set an example for not only his colleagues but also teachers of the educational institutions in the area.

Rama Hantal of Papermetla village said Sarkar’s commitment to his work is appreciated by locals.

