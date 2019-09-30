Home States Odisha

Despite NTCA nod, Sunabeda tiger reserve hanging fire

The proposed tiger reserve, which was granted in-principle approval a decade back, is facing inordinate delay for reasons best known to the Forest and Environment department.

Published: 30th September 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when Odisha is facing backlash over poor execution of big cat conservation programmes, the State Government is sitting over notifying the Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary in Nuapada as a tiger reserve (TR).

The proposed tiger reserve, which was granted in-principle approval a decade back, is facing inordinate delay for reasons best known to the Forest and Environment department.
The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has been requesting the State Government to expedite steps to issue final notification for Sunabeda Tiger Reserve at the earliest.
The proposal is pending before the department irrespective of the fact that all formalities required to notify Sunabeda as a tiger reserve were completed by the State wildlife wing earlier this year.

On July 29 this year, the then PCCF (Wildlife) Ajay Mohapatra had said the Sunabeda tiger reserve would be notified by August. Though two months have passed in between, the file hasn’t moved an inch.
A senior forest official admitted that the proposal is still under consideration of the department and it would be difficult to say as to when the tiger reserve will be notified. 
At present, Similipal and Satkosia are the only two notified TRs in the State. The Centre had accorded in-principle approval to Sunabeda as a TR on August 21, 2008.

The proposed reserve is said to be a good tiger habitat given its contiguity to Udanti-Sitanadi TR of Chhattisgarh. Besides, it connects with Central India Tiger Landscape. As per the proposal submitted by Wildlife Wing, the total notified area of the TR is 1,083.098 sq km. 
It comprises Sunabeda Wildlife Division of 600 sq km and Khariar Forest Division of 483.098 sq km. Its core area is pegged at 510.461 sq km while the buffer zone is measured at 572.63 sq km.
Wildlife experts have raised concern over the delay as they feel that it may hamper State’s tiger conservation activities further. 

In last 12-year period, the tiger population in Odisha has come down from 45 to 28. As per the tiger census report released earlier this year, big cat population in the State which was around 45 in 2006 declined to 32 in 2010 and 28 in 2014. The figure continued to be same in 2018. 

Dwindling figure
45 tigers in Odisha in 2006 
32 population in 2010 
28 tigers in 2014
Project area
1,083 sq km notified area
600 sq km of Sunabeda Wildlife Division
483 sq km of Khariar Forest Division
510 sq km core area 
572 sq km buffer zone

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp