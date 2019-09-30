Elephant herd spotted in Kutra block

Home States Odisha

The herd of elephants roaming in the forest under Bargaon range of Kutra block in Sundargarh district on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH: A herd comprising 17 to 19 elephants was spotted near Gangajal in Kutra block under Bargaon forest range on Sunday.
Vehicular traffic on State Highway 10 was disrupted for around 30 minutes as the herd crossed the road and moved towards Kurunga village of Panchra panchayat. The forest officials were on their toes to prevent the elephants from entering the villages.

Bargaon Range Officer B K Mohapatra said the herd had been roaming in Bargaon forest range for the past one month. Two to four elephants recently got separated  from the herd and the rest moved towards Gangajal area on Saturday night even as forest squads tried to guide them to forest. But the task of guiding elephants to forest was made difficult due to overnight rains and gathering of hundreds of villagers.

Mohapatra said when the elephants reached State Highway-10 in the morning, vehicular traffic was stopped to allow them to cross the road. Due to presence of villagers, the elephants moved towards Kurunga village and their movement is being closely watched by forest department officials. The officer said driving away the elephants to forest during the day is risky and attempts would be made to keep them away from villages. The elephants have been causing damage to standing crops.

