Home States Odisha

Gambling stakes go up in puja season

Gambling dens come alive in Ganjam from Ganesh Puja till Kumar Purnima on October 13
 

Published: 30th September 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As Puja festivities reach a feverish pitch, people in Ganjam district are indulging in unbridled gambling which is considered a part of the celebrations. 
There has been a sudden spurt in gambling activities during the ongoing festive season as people in many parts of the district continue to believe that Goddess Laxmi can be invoked through the unlawful game.
On Saturday, Dharakote police arrested 19 persons from a gambling den near a temple in Neliabandha village and seized `4.70 lakh in cash, 20 mobile phones and five bikes.

Similarly, Berhampur police busted another gambling den at Bada Bazar on the day and arrested six persons. Playing cards, two mobile phones and `20,520 in cash were seized from the gamblers. IIC Bada Bazar Prashant Bhupati said more raids will be conducted at gambling dens in the coming days.
Gambling dens come alive from  Ganesh Puja till Kumar Purnima on October 13. Gambling is a ritual for people of all ages in the district, regardless of any change in fortune. Even parents ask their children to gamble during the festival and provide money to them to play the game. Womenfolk too have their own gambling sessions among friends and relatives.

A senior police officer said, “We cannot allow gambling in the name of tradition. Gambling also goes hand in hand with liquor consumption, which leads to law and order problems. Police officers have been instructed to crack down on the illegal activity.”
Last year, police had arrested more than 100 persons after conducting raids at 35 gambling dens. Over `10 lakh in cash was seized from the gamblers from Ganesh Puja to Dussehra, he said.

Such is the craze for the game that a gambling fair is organised in Gosani Nuagaon area of the city. Children try their fortune at various games like ‘gudgudpali’ and other mini casino.
For elders, gambling consists of card games for long hours. People spend entire nights in these gambling sessions. But for most, the gambling stops after Kumar Purnima night. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp