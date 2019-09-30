Govt to test ailing jumbo’s blood in Assam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State wildlife wing will send blood sample of the ailing elephant at Chandaka-Dampara sanctuary to Assam to ascertain the exact cause of its illness.

Wildlife officials said the Centre for Wildlife Health at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), who had taken the blood sample of the ailing elephant for test, will send it to the lab available with National Project Coordinator of Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesviruses (EEHV) G Mahato in Assam.

The 12-year-old jumbo, which was found sick near Chandaka-Dampara sanctuary three days back, had sparked apprehension of spreading of herpes virus to other parts of the State.

Experts of Centre for Wildlife Health are currently monitoring the health condition of the ailing elephant which so far has not shown any significant sign or symptoms of herpes virus infection.

Chandaka forest officials said the health condition of the elephant has improved. Body temperature of the elephant has remained normal while its body movement has also slightly increased.

Meanwhile, veterinarian Arun Zacharia, who works with Kerala wildlife wing, will visit Nandankanan Zoological Park on Monday to assess the death of four elephants in the zoo due to herpes virus.

Nandankanan officials said Zacharia will hold talks with zoo officials, examine the health condition of the remaining elephants in captive and give his suggestions to improve the treatment.

Earlier, Mahato had also visited the zoo to take stock of the situation. The State wildlife wing is also seeking advise of researchers at the Smithsonian Institute to prevent herpes virus infection in the zoo.