Jagannath Sena seeks Biju aircraft  

By Express News Service

PURI: Convenor of Jagannath Sena Priyadarshan Pattnaik met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and requested her to preserve a Dakota DC-3 aircraft used by former chief minister and ace pilot Biju Patnaik for rescuing the former prime minister of Indonesia in 1947.

The aircraft is gathering dust at Dum Dum airport in Kolkata. Pattnaik requested Banerjee to preserve this piece of history and hand it over to Odisha Government so that it can be kept for public display at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.