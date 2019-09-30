MV relaxation blessing in disguise for Govt vehicles

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government might have relaxed enforcement of amended Motor Vehicle Act to assuage public anger over collection of hefty fines, but it has come as a blessing in disguise for Government vehicles and employees.

Though Government vehicles are exempted from insurance, the hired private vehicles used by different Government offices across the State need to comply with insurance along with other documents. These vehicles are, however, liable for penalties if documents like registration certificate (RC), Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and licence of driver are found unavailable during enforcement.

Sources said around 10,000 vehicles, including the hired ones, are being used by different Government offices and more than 20 per cent of them lack requisite documents. While driving licence (DL) of many Government employees and drivers are either expired or have not been renewed, their vehicles lack valid PUC certificates.

The Commerce and Transport department has asked all departments to instruct their staff and drivers to procure all documents and keep those in their respective vehicles without fail. The departments have been directed to issue instructions to all subordinate offices in the State to obtain necessary certificates in compliance with the new MV Act. The direction came after some of Government vehicles failed to produce required documents like valid DL, PUC certificate and RC books, which are mandatory, during enforcement.

Secretary of Transport department G Srinivas said the Government vehicles need to comply with all other documents except insurance. “Since the amended Act mainly focus on issues related to improvement in road safety, the Government has opened extra counters to issue learner licence (LL). More number of pollution testing units are also being opened for the convenience of vehicle owners,” he said.

The counters have been opened at BMC head office, BMC office at Kalinga Hospital Square, Saheed Nagar and Khurda Town Hall. While one centre has been set up in OSRTC office to issue LL, a pollution testing centre opened near Secretariat for granting PUC certificates.

Training on PoS for police

Bhubaneswar: The Commerce and Transport department on Sunday organised a training programme on PoS machines for police to issue e-challans against traffic violators. Around 50 officials from the Commissionerate Police attended the programme. The department has tied up the State Bank of India (SBI) to provide PoS machines, payment gateway system and hardware support. Though the Commissionerate Police had started issuing e-challans from the last year, the new PoS machines are integrated with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways applications Sarathi and Vahan. “The PoS machines can generate vehicle check report. It can also display if a similar offence was committed by the driver earlier,” said a police officer said. About 100 PoS machines were provided to the Commissionerate Police.

Camps to clear rush

The Commerce and Transport department has decided to open two camps at Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office in Saheed Nagar and OSRTC office here to issue learners’ licences. An applicant can visit Parivahan Sewa website and apply for learning license online by submitting the required documents. He/she can also make the payment online for the same. The applicants then have to visit RTO office for completing the biometric process and appearing a test. “There will be no slot bookings in these camps and the applicants can come directly and apply for the licences on first-cum-first-serve basis,” an official said.

16 middlemen held

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Sunday arrested 16 middlemen from various hospitals and RTOs in the State. Five middlemen were apprehended from hospitals in Cuttack followed by two each from hospitals in Keonjhar and Kalahandi. “Twelve middlemen were nabbed from hospitals and four were arrested from RTOs,” a police officer said.