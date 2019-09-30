Home States Odisha

Niranjan, Srikant to make peace ?

Published: 30th September 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Congress is all set to start restructuring of the State unit after the disastrous performance in 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, political circles are agog with speculation regarding a possible rapprochement between president of OPCC Niranjan Patnaik and former union minister Srikant Jena.

A video of the two leaders talking like close friends at a social function in the Capital City has given rise to such talks. Several senior leaders of Congress were taken aback with the show of bonhomie between the two leaders in view of their bitter relations during the elections.
Jena had several times targeted Patnaik at media conferences addressed by him. He was expelled from the Congress ahead of the 2019 Elections on charges of anti-party activities because of his continuous campaign against Patnaik. 

The former union minister had also announced that he will launch a statewide campaign against Patnaik and his style of functioning.

However, after he was expelled from Congress, he has not joined any other political party till now though he attended a couple of public meetings to espouse the cause of Dalits and backward classes.  
Sources in the Congress, however, dismissed such speculations stating that there has been no formal or informal move in this regard.

