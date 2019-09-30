Panel apprises Pradhan of Rourkela Smart City issues

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A delegation of Rourkela Development Steering Committee (RDSC) apprised Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of issues pertaining to Rourkela Smart City.

At a meeting held here on Saturday, the delegation, led by Chairman and former president of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Subrata Patnaik, told the Minister that work on the second Brahmani bridge on NH 143 has slowed down and needs fresh impetus.

Besides, the delegation said there is urgent need to address associated matters and logistics, including appointment of additional doctors and para-medics for upgradation of project of RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH). He was also apprised of the failure of Rourkela Smart City Limited (RSCL) to spend funds available with it for Smart City projects.

Pradhan assured the delegation that work on the bridge and IGH is being carried out satisfactorily. Yet the officials concerned would be instructed to expedite it.

The Minister said he has already written letters to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Housing and Urban Development Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over RSCL’s failure to utilise funds for Smart City projects.