Home States Odisha

Panel apprises Pradhan of Rourkela Smart City issues

A delegation of Rourkela Development Steering Committee (RDSC) apprised Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of issues pertaining to Rourkela Smart City.

Published: 30th September 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A delegation of Rourkela Development Steering Committee (RDSC) apprised Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of issues pertaining to Rourkela Smart City.
At a meeting held here on Saturday, the delegation, led by Chairman and former president of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Subrata Patnaik, told the Minister that work on the second Brahmani bridge on NH 143 has slowed down and needs fresh impetus. 

Besides, the delegation said there is urgent need to address associated matters and logistics, including appointment of additional doctors and para-medics for upgradation of project of RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH). He was also apprised of the failure of Rourkela Smart City Limited (RSCL) to spend funds available with it for Smart City projects.

Pradhan assured the delegation that work on the bridge and IGH is being carried out satisfactorily. Yet the officials concerned would be instructed to expedite it.
The Minister said he has already written letters to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Housing and Urban Development Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over RSCL’s failure to utilise funds for Smart City projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp