Panic as animal attack leaves man critical

Panic gripped villagers residing on the fringes of Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary after a person sustained grievous injuries in an animal attack on Saturday.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Panic gripped villagers residing on the fringes of Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary after a person sustained grievous injuries in an animal attack on Saturday.
While locals claimed the animal was a leopard, forest officials said a hyena may have been behind the attack.

Sources said one Chitta Ranjan Dalbehera of Antulia village under Jarapara range and his nephew Dayanidhi had gone to the nearby forest to collect mushrooms on Saturday. When the duo was busy doing their job, a leopard suddenly appeared and attacked Chitta. Seeing the animal, Dayanidhi panicked and in fear, climbed a nearby tree and shouted for help.

On hearing the screams, locals rushed to the spot and found a critically injured Chitta lying on the ground. He had sustained injuries on his face, neck and shoulder. Chitta was rushed to Angul hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

On being informed about the incident by villagers, Forest officials reached the spot but could not find any trace of the animal. 

Dismissing the claims that it was a leopard, Angul Territorial DFO V Kartik said hyena is usually involved in such kind of attack.

“However, I have sent a team of Forest officials to the spot to search for footprints for verification of the animal. We have to wait doe  their findings to know the animal behind the attack,” he said.
 

