Police bid to make Capital safe for senior citizens  

Furthering its endeavours to make Capital City a safe place for senior citizens, Commissionerate Police has come up with a host of security measures besides taking itself closer to them.

Published: 30th September 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Furthering its endeavours to make Capital City a safe place for senior citizens, Commissionerate Police has come up with a host of security measures besides taking itself closer to them.
Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi on Sunday said Inspectors of all police stations in the City have been directed to meet senior citizens between 4 pm and 5 pm every Sunday and discuss their problems. “As the senior citizens have various security issues, police will attempt to resolve those through discussion at police stations,” Sarangi said on the sidelines of an event organised here for the elderly people.

In an interaction with the senior citizens, the Police Commissioner requested them to register themselves with ‘Citizen Portal’ and mobile application ‘Sahayata’ for tenant and domestic help verification.
He also urged them to acquaint themselves with the SOS option on the Sahayata app through which they can locate the police station according to their location. They can also find the Closed User group (CUG) mobile number of the Inspector and the land phone number of the police station. 

Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project consisting of 18 citizen services are available on Citizen Portal and on Sahayata app.

Sarangi also requested the senior citizens to instal CCTV cameras in their houses, link those with internet and provide their IP address to the police so that their footage can be accessed at the modern police control room.

“Senior citizens, whose children are staying out of the City for a long period, have been requested to provide their IP address,” Sarangi said. 

Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo was present at the interaction session. The event was attended by over 950 senior citizens where a free health camp was also held.
In earlier measures of the State Government for the senior citizens, Chief Minister Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had flagged off 35 motorcycles meant for Senior Citizens Security Cells in 2017. He had also handed over 70 smart phones to Nodal and Assistant Nodal officers of the cells in police stations to deal with crimes related to senior citizens.

