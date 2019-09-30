SDA drags feet on Sapne bridge project

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: It has been a year since a proposal was floated by Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA) to turn Sapne bridge, connecting Rengali block in the district with Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda, into a picnic spot.

The 2.5 km long bridge, the longest in western Odisha, was constructed at a cost of `117.5 crore and inaugurated in April last year. The bridge, constructed over Ib river, has a scenic background and is the site where the river flows into Hirakud reservoir. It offers a panoramic view of a partially submerged temple in the reservoir and attracts tourists round the year.

Considering the immense potential of the site as a tourist spot, SDA had planned to develop various amenities like sheds, benches, drinking water facility and toilets and convert it into a picnic spot by July 2018.

Moreover, plantation and landscape designing were also factored in under the proposal and a place was identified near the starting point of the bridge with a budget of `30 lakh in the first phase. However, though the picnic season is round the corner, the project is yet to move forward.

Chairperson of SDA Bijaya Mohanty said, “We had initiated the process to develop the place into a picnic spot. However, while proceeding with the project, we found that the land on which the amenities were planned to be developed, does not come under the jurisdiction of SDA. We can carry out developmental work at the site only after it comes under our jurisdiction.”

In order to bring the land under SDA’s jurisdiction, the villagers, residing in the vicinity need to appeal to SDA. “We have directed the villagers to submit an application in this regard and are awaiting their response,” he added.