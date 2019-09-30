Showers rain misery on Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Incessant rains for the last six days have inundated several low lying areas of the district.

Many localities in Aul, Rajkanika, Rajnagar, Mahakalapada and Derabishi areas have been flooded while almost every street is battling with water-logging. The rains have also damaged roads in Kendrapara and Pattamundai besides exposing the crumbling infrastructure in both the municipalities.

The showers have converted small potholes on roads into large craters while most of the drains are overflowing due to non-functional sewage system. The Panchayat Samiti office at Pattamundai has virtually turned into a pool, reflecting poorly on the area’s drainage system. Waste water has accumulated on the roads due to clogged drains, said Jagannath Acharya of Pattamundai.

The rehabilitation colony at Bagapatia, which was built for the sea-erosion hit villagers of Satabhaya panchayat under Rajnagar block two years back, has also been flooded. The water-logging has put the 4,000-odd residents of the colony to major inconvenience.

“Last year, the district administration had promised to build concrete roads in the colony to prevent water-logging problems. But nothing has been done in this regard so far. While all the muddy streets are now inundated, water has entered many houses, causing untold misery to the residents,” said Sudarshan Rout, a local.

The worst-hit by the torrential rains are Ranapada, Dilarapur, Fakirabad, Kortatola and Chauriberhampur localities in Kendrapara town. Sources said many homes are now under knee-deep water.

Amarabara Biswal, a resident of the town, said the main cause of water-logging in Fakirabad and Dilarapur is illegal construction of houses on water channels.

The three-km long road from Tinimuhani Chowk to Ichapur has been badly damaged. Riddled with potholes caused by the rains, the road has turned into a death trap for commuters, sources said.

Former chairman of Kendrapara municipality Bijay Krushna Sahoo said though water-logging in low-lying areas has become an annual affair, the civic body authorities are yet to learn any lesson and improve the drainage system in the town.

Executive officer of Kendrapara municipality Deba Prasad Bal said, “We have already started cleaning drains for discharge rainwater. Some potholes have surfaced on roads after the rains, but the number is relatively less. Pumps are being used to drain out water from residential areas.”