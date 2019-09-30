Thalassemia patients get RPwD Act cover

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a first, the district administration has started enrolling thalassemia and sickle cell disease affected people under the provisions of Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act.

Of late, the district administration has been taking significant steps to rehabilitate differently-abled persons in the district. As part of this initiative, a dedicated enrolment camp for issuing Disability Certificate to the thalassemia and sickle cell disease has been opened in the district.

The enrolment camp was held in presence of project director of VIMSAR sickle cell unit Dr PK Mohanty, CDMO (PH) Panchanan Naik and other doctors who examined the patients and issued disability certificates to 256 beneficiaries in the first phase.

The district administration has already identified 2,574 thalassemia and sickle cell disease patients who will be subsequently included in the list of beneficiaries. Dr Mohanty said the move will benefit patients who were entitled to few facilities including a meagre `500 per month towards conveyance and consultation fee. Though more camps will be held later, eligible beneficiaries can voluntarily enrol themselves by applying at the district headquarters hospital.

Coordinator, District Disability Rehabilitation Centre Rabindra Satpathy said initially, the beneficiaries will be provided pension under Madhu Babu Pension Yojna. But later, they will be extended more benefits.

