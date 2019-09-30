Three held for duping job aspirants

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Three persons, including a woman, were arrested by Umerkote police on Sunday for impersonating as agents of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and cheating youths by promising them jobs in Government sector.

The accused, Asis Patra, Ranjana Verma and Anil Banerjee used the logo of NHRC on letter pads and conducted awareness programmes on employment opportunities available with Central and State Governments.

They had opened an office in the town two years back where local politicians and even bureaucrats were invited to attend functions. This was a ploy to gain the confidence of job aspirants.

The racket was spread over four districts in the State. Nabarangpur SP Nitin Kusalkar said the accused had collected more than `1 crore from job aspirants belonging to Kalahandi, Koraput, Balangir and Nabarangpur. The trio was under police radar for their involvement in some land dispute cases.

