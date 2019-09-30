Home States Odisha

Two choked to death in septic tank  

Two labourers died due to suffocation in a septic tank in Sujang village within Jagatsinghpur police limits on Sunday.

Published: 30th September 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR : Two labourers died due to suffocation in a septic tank in Sujang village within Jagatsinghpur police limits on Sunday.

They were identified as Raju Bhoi of Marichapada and Prakash Barik of Mandasahai. Sources said one Balram Pati had engaged the labourer duo in renovation work of his bathroom. 

Raju and Prakash were repairing a portion of the bathroom by standing on the slab of the septic tank without any safety equipment. During work, the slab caved in and the duo fell into the eight feet deep tank.
Unable to come out, both the labourers choked to death inside the tank. Balram was not present at the spot when the mishap occured.  

Jagatsinghpur IIC  Rajani Kant Mishra said as per preliminary inquiry, both died due to asphyxiation. The bodies were sent for autopsy and police have registered an unnatural death case.

