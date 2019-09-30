Villagers build road on their own

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of Khejuritandi in Bahalda block have set an example for others by constructing a road to their village on their own.

A stretch of around 2 km road connects Ranchi-Vijayawada NH-220. After failing to get the attention of sarpanch, Zilla Parishad member, Block Development Officer and officials of the Rural Development department towards their plight, the villagers took matter into their own hands and built the road by spending money from their own pockets. Ghasiram Patra of the village said they did not have a road and remained totally cut off from mainland during monsoon.

Engineer of Rural Development department, Rairangpur division Durgaprasad Kar admitted that the village was neglected. He said steps will be taken to construct a better road to the village soon.

