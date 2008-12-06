French couple Marie Claire (left) and Pierre, whose son Jean Baptiste Talleu (the portrait printed on the T-Shirt) is missing since December 5, 2007.

PUDUCHERRY: The French cyclist, Jean Baptiste Talleu (26), who travelled from France through Asia, has been missing after reaching Mumbai on this day last year (December 5, 2007). His parents have been trying to trace him and are currently at Puducherry after they received some reports on the website ( www.jbtalleu.com ) that Jean was spotted near Nilgris a week ago.

His parents said that they would be in India for another six months shuttling between Mumbai, Puducherry and Kerala as some have seen him a few months ago.

They added that they are in touch with the French Consulate and have made a national complaint.Jean is the fourth of their seven children and was working as a graphic designer.

He resigned his job two years ago to tour the world on his bicycle.

According to his mother, Marie Claire Talleu, he travelled through Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Yugoslavia, Albania, Greece, Turkey, Iran and boarded a flight from Dubai to India as he was denied visa for Pakistan. His mother said that on reaching Mumbai he withdrew money from an ATM in Goregaon East on December 5, 2007 and since that day he has not contacted his family members either via internet or telephone.

His mother added that her elder son and herself had come to Mumbai again, six months after he disappeared but did not receive any hint. “We believe we4 will find Jean Baptiste alive, we cannot imagine that he could have been murdered, without leaving anything behind his bicycle or his camping gear.”