BODI: Bags of rice meant for distribution to ration card holders, which were being smuggled to Kerala by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses were seized by police and revenue officers.

Police said that this activity was being carried out with the connivance of bus crew.

On receipt of information that ration rice was being smuggled to Kerala in buses proceeding from Theni district to Munnar, police and revenue officers conducted surprise checks in buses. Last week, eight bags of rice were seized from the buses. But the bus crew were unable to say who loaded the bags in the buses.

On Saturday, a team of officials led by Bodi tahsildar Gunasekaran stopped a TNSTC bus proceeding from Madurai to Munnar at Bodi and found six bags of ration rice in the hold of the vehicle.

The bags were being transported to Kerala.

Interrogation of the driver and the conductor revealed that they too had a hand in this smuggling activity. The officers reported the finding to the divisional manager of TNSTC in Madurai recommending action against driver Sakthivel and conductor Chinnapandi.