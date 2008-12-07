CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set aside a GO dated May 14, 2008 of the Health Department introducing certificate course in diabetology.

A perusal of Article 256 of the Constitution made it very clear that the executive power of every State should be so exercised as to ensure compliance with the laws made by Parliament and any existing law, which applied in that State.

``Therefore, in the instant case, the GO, which has been passed in exercise of the executive power certainly does not ensure compliance with the laws made by Parliament, i.e., the Act. On the other hand, it seeks to introduce a parallel course, which is not in compliance with the laws made by Parliament.

Therefore, the action of the State in passing the said GO is unconstitutional and cannot be upheld by this court. The said GO is, therefore, quashed,’’ observed the First Bench comprising Chief Justice AK Ganguly and Justice FM Ibrahim Kalifulla, last week.

The Bench was allowing a public interest writ petition from Dr V Balaji of Kilpauk and three other doctors, seeking to quash the May 14 GO and restrain the authorities concerned from in any manner conducting the certificate course in diabetology in any of its medical colleges without prior permission of the Central government and the Medical Council of India (MCI) in accordance with the Indian Medical Council Act.

When the writ petition was moved and notice was given to the State government as also to the Central government, it was made very clear by the court on August 5, 2008 that the admission to the course would abide by the result of the writ petition. Since the GO by which the certificate course was introduced was quashed, the Bench now made it clear that the State could not grant any certificate on the basis of the said course.

The Bench also observed that the State could not by introducing the course in medical education bring about a situation in which it was impossible to ensure co-ordination in matters of medical education by the MCI. If the court allowed the six months certificate course in diabetology to go on, there would be two parallel courses, one for one year with the permission of the MCI and the other without its permission.

This was certainly incompatible with a `common pattern of action’ and could be prevented in view of Entry 66 of List I, the Bench said, and added that without the permission of the Central government and the MCI, no course in medical education, even if it was a certificate course in diabetology, could be started.

PH.D IN SIDDHA: The Madras High Court has stayed the operation of a GO, dated July 25, 2008, of the State Health Department and a consequential order, dated November 20, 2008, of the Indian Medicine and Homeopathy Department, giving preference to doctors having Ph.D in Siddha for promotion as assistant lecturers in Government Siddha medical colleges in the State.

Justice N Paul Vasanthakumar granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a writ petition from the Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Siddha Doctors Assocaition, represented by its secretary D P Sankararaj, seeking to quash the GO.

According to petitioner association, whose members were holders of MD in Siddha, the Ph.D (Siddha) degree issued by the Tamil University in Thanjavur did not find a place in the schedule of recognised qualification course. This could not be claimed as a course in Indian Medicine for any purpose.

The university itself did not find a place in the schedule of approved institutions. The Ph.D (Siddha) degree was being issued indiscriminately both for the post-graduate degree holders and the graduate degree holders. It was a correspondence course. But the MD (Siddha) post-graduation course was a three-year regular course. Hence, in the guise of preferring the Ph.D (Siddha) degree holders, the authorities could not waive or bypass the mandatory minimum education qualification as prescribed by the Central Council of Indian Medicine, petitioner contended.

The action of the government in passing the GO was arbitrary, illegal, unjust and unsustainable in law. The same was wholly without jurisdiction and ultra vires of the provisions contained in the Central Council of Indian Medicine Act, petitioner further contended.