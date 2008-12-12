CHENNAI: The Election Commission on Thursday announced that the byelection to the Tirumangalam Assembly constituency that has fallen vacant following the death of an MDMK MLA, Veera Ilavarasan, would be held on January 9.

The by-election in Madurai district will be very crucial for the ruling DMK as it comes just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Electoral Officer Naresh Gupta declared that the model code of conduct is in force with immediate effect throughout Madurai district.

Meanwhile, in a related development, MDMK general secretary, Vaiko, called on AIADMK general secretary, J Jayalalithaa, at her Poes Garden residence on Thursday evening and held discussions.

The MDMK chief is likely to announce his decision on fielding the candidate on Friday.

SPEAKER UNDECIDED: Though K Selvaperunthagai, who joined the BSP on November 11 after resigning his membership in the State assembly, Speaker R Avudaiappan is yet to take a decision on his resignation letter. Only if the Speaker accepts the resignation of Selvaperunthagai, can the Election Commission notify the by-election to Mangalore Assembly constituency.

BY-POLL SCHEDULE: Receipt of nominations for the by-elections will begin on December 15 and would end on December 22. Counting of votes would be done on January 12 and the results would be announced the same day.