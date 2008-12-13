Home States Tamil Nadu

LPG tankers warn of strike from December 16

The impending strike, where 3,500 LPG tankers expected to take part, will hit gas supplies in the southern states.

NAMAKKAL: The South India LPG Gas Tankers’ Association has warned that nearly 3,500 LPG tankers will keep off the road from December 16 if the public sector oil companies fail to fix tanker freight rates as demanded by tanker operators.

The impending strike will hit cooking gas supplies in the five southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. According to association sources, the owners have unanimously quoted Rs 2.99 per km in the new tender form.

Even as the public sector oil companies scrutinised the tender applications, the association in a meeting held in Namakkal in November decided to transport as per the old rates and also to give a month’s time for the oil companies to decide on new rates.

However, even after a month the oil companies are yet to announce their rate. In a meeting held here on Friday, the association decided to extend its deadline till December 15. “If the oil companies fail to come up with their rates, the association will be forced to announce a strike from December 16,” said Ponambalam, president, South India LPG Tankers’ Association.

The rate-contract renewal is observed once in three years which is usually preceded by tough negotiations leading to a stand off in the form of an indefinite strike.

The last contract period ended on October 31 this year.

Tankers originating from Namakkal carry gas from refineries in Mangalore, Cochin and Chennai to filling stations in various parts of the country.

