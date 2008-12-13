ERODE: The government has extended the deadline for getting the unapproved sites regularised, by another six months.

However, the order is not applicable to Chennai, according to a Government Order (GO).

As the residents of the unapproved layouts have been suffering without basic amenities for the past several decades, a GO was issued on July 25, 2006, to regularise such layouts and to provide them with basic amenities.

As per the GO, if the land owners of unapproved layouts remit Re 1 per sq ft to panchayats, Rs 2 to municipalities and town panchayats, and Rs 5 to corporations as regularisation fee, the layouts would be regularised and the local bodies would provide them civic amenities such as roads, streetlights and water facilities.

The deadline for regularisation was fixed on December 31, 2006, before which many remitted their fee according to their landholdings in the layouts.

But following many pleas from those who failed to avail this opportunity before the last date, the government extended the deadline by a year till December 31, 2007.

As per the GO, only if cent per cent residents of the layout remit the fees, the local body would arrange the civic amenities.

But, 10 to 15 per cent of them again failed to remit the fee. So the government on December 5, 2008, extended the deadline by another six months.

Erode Corporation Commissioner S Sebastian has urged the people to make use of the opportunity in remitting the fee and to avail the basic amenities for the layouts.

As per the two GOs issued earlier, Rs 2 per sq ft was collected. But, at present, as Erode has been upgraded from municipality to corporation, Rs 5 per sq ft is to be collected, he added.