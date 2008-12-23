CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) MPs on Monday accused AIADMK of levelling false charges against M K Azhagiri and requested the Election Commission to reject the allegations. They said the charges were made to prevent Azhagiri from entering Thirumangalam Assembly constituency during the by-election, scheduled for January 9.

In a memorandum, the DMK Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, requested the Commission, “to deal with them (AIADMK partymen) for misusing the august forum just for political gains and belittling the functioning of the high constitutional authority.”

On the allegation about the release of prisoners on the occasion of Arignar Anna’s birth centenary, the DMK MPs said the release had nothing to do with the Thirumangalam by-election as Veera Ilavarasan, who represented the constituency died much later than the date of release of prisoners.

Denying the AIADMK’s charge that Azhagiri was functioning as an extra-constitutional authority in the southern districts of the State, the MPs said the AIADMK had not submitted any proof to prove the allegation.

In fact, the Madras High Court had dismissed a petition filed by AIADMK levelling the same charge.

The DMK MPs also brought to the notice of the Election Commission, poll violations committed by the AIADMK during the filing of nomination by the party nominee.

Contrary to the guidelines, 26 people including former ministers accompanied the candidate, they added.

Referring to the charge that the DMK, led by Azhagiri committed poll violations during the previous by-elections in Madurai West and Madurai Central Assembly constituencies, the DMK MPs said this was false, as the election commission had declared that the elections were held in a free and fair manner.

feedback@epmltd.com