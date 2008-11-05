PERAYUR: One person was killed when police opened fire to quell a rioting mob near Uthapuram, here on Tuesday.

Suresh (23) of Kottaipatti sustained a bullet injury in his neck. He was taken to the Government Rajaji hospital but succumbed on the way. DIG Krishnamoorthy who rushed to the spot sustained an injury in his leg when a stone hit him.

Following the attack on the car of Pudhiya Tamizhagam leader Krishnasamy at Ezhumalai near Uthapuram on Sunday, the two communities Dalits and the upper caste people have been attacking each other. The cadre of the PT also resorted to picketing and stone pelting on vehicles.

This morning, tension mounted in Ezhumalai.

Police received information that gangs were on the rampage, hurling country bombs and assaulting people with weapons. On instructions from Madurai Rural Superintendent of Police, Manohar, a team of policemen was sent to Ezhumalai but the villagers had blocked the road with trees they had cut down and boulders in Pallapatti and E Kottaipatti areas. Some of the persons also began hurling stones at the police. Inspector Umamaheswaran of Chekkanoorani, constable Ravi and few policemen were injured. Police vehicles were also damaged.

When DIG Krishnamoorthy arrived at the spot along with Perayur tahsildar Panneerselvam he found the road blocked near Pallapatti diversion.

Even as Krishnamoorthy was trying to cool frayed tempers by addressing the villagers, stones were hurled at the policemen. The DIG was injured in the leg and constables Aruvakodi, Kathiresan, Kumar sustained injuries.

As the situation was getting out of control, police initially burst teargas shells but the crowd refused to disperse and on instructions from the tahsildar, policemen fired in the air. Since the mob became more violent, police opened fire and Suresh suffered bullet injuries in the neck.

Meanwhile Vasagam, Vasimalai, Arulkutti, Manikalai and and a few others who were injured in the bomb attack were admitted to the Usilampatti Government hospital. Haystacks and sugarcane plantations in E Kottaipatti were also set on fire.

ADGP WARNS TROUBLE MAKERS: Anyone who attempts to disrupt law and order, whatever community he may belong to, will be dealt with severely, Additional Director General of Police, Rajendran warned on Tuesday.

SOLATIUM FOR FAMILY OF SURESH: Meanwhile, Chief Minister Karunanidhi ordered a judicial inquiry to be conducted by an RDO on the death of Suresh. He also directed the payment of a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to the family of Suresh, who was killed in the police firing at E Kottaipatti, District Collector S S Jawahar said in a press release here.