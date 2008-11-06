LENDING A HELPING HAND: Saris, dhotis and other dress materials, to Sri Lanka as relief aid, being packed at the Cooptex office in Egmore on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The packing works of relief materials for Sri Lankan Tamils are almost over and clothes and food materials will be shipped to Lanka very soon.

Packing of clothes is going on in full swing at Thillayadi Valliyammai complex, the Cooptex centre at Egmore. Each pack contains eight items - saree, dhoti, two bedsheets, two towels, a nighty and a lungie. The pack is superscribed with the words : “From Indian Tamils ....( Indiya Thamizhaga Makkalidamirundhu)’’.

When contacted, MP Nirmala, Managing Director, Cooptex, said the government has asked us to make ready 80,000 packets containing necessary clothes, in the first phase.

Additional employees have been engaged in large numbers to complete the packing works quickly and the packed materials are kept ready for shipping, she said.

Similarly, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation is expediting the packing of food materials like rice and pulses.

Each packet contains 15 kg of rice, thoor dal (2 kg), sugar (one kg), tea (2 packets), bathsoap (one), detergent soap (1) and toothpaste (1).

The Central government has already clarified that the relief materials would be sent only through the Red Cross and United Nations, and the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka would oversee the distribution of relief materials. Further, the Centre has already announced that it would send 800 tonnes of food materials to the Lankan Tamils affected by the ongoing war.

The total collection for the Sri Lankan Tamils Relief Fund set up by the State Government has crossed Rs 8 crore.

Meanwhile, service organisations and general public have been donating food materials through district administrations.