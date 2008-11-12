TIRUNELVELI: A PhD scholar created a flutter at the convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University here on Tuesday when she refused to receive her degree certificate from Governor Surjit Singh Barnala.

Brinda was among 186 PhD scholars waiting to receive the certificates from the Governor. When her chance came, she refused to accept the certificate and tried to hand over a petition to him. When the security personnel objected, she walked off the dais.

Later, Brinda told reporters that she registered for her PhD at the university in 1999 and completed her thesis in 2005. She applied for the degree certificate about six months ago.

She received a provisional certificate from the university two months back.

To her surprise, instead of zoology it was mentioned as commerce.

She informed the university authorities about the mistake.

“I received another provisional certificate and this time instead of zoology it was coastal aqua culture. I called the research section of the university and informed them of the mistake. Again they assured me that they would correct the mistake, but till date I have not received the provisional certificate,” she said. “Today, when the Governor held my certificate, I saw coastal aqua culture written on it. So I refused to receive it. The Governor called me and I explained everything to him. He assured me that he would sort out my problem.” She added: “I recently got a job as biology professor at Middlesex University in the UK and I had to join on November 1. Due to the confusion caused by the university, I lost the job. Hence, the university must atone for its mistake and offer me a job.” Vice-Chancellor R T Sabapathy Mohan claimed that Brinda had registered her PhD only for coastal aqua culture. “If she wishes, we can give her an interdisciplinary degree for zoology- coastal aqua culture.”