TNM leader Pazha Nedumaran argues with a police officer during a demonstration in the city on Wednesday/AS Ganesh.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nationalist Movement (TNM) leader and LTTE sympathiser Pazha Nedumaran and 100 of his party activists were arrested on Wednesday when they tried to take out a rally here in support of Sri Lankan Tamils.

Nedumaran, a former state Congress leader, and his supporters intended to march towards the Secretariat, demanding the end of genocide by the Sri Lankan government.

But as they gathered at Periyar Statue on Anna Salai, the police prevented them from taking out a march and arrested them. The TNM leader urged the Centre to stop military assistance to Lanka. The protesters were held at a hall near the government estate.