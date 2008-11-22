PUDUCHERRY: Nearly three years after the suicide of N Malathy, a physiotherapy student at the Mother Theresa Institute of Health Sciences, the circumstances that led her to end life was unravelled with the help of Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Following Malathy’s suicide on January 27, 2005, the Home Department had directed the then additional district magistrate G Rakesh Chandra to submit a report within 10 days. But the report was submitted to the Chief Minister only after 26 months.

The report was not made public even then. The mystery of the case was unveiled only on November 4 this year, when advocate Kartikeyan obtained its copy under Right to Information Act. As per the report, Malathy committed suicide due to depression, as the topic for her project work was changed just a month prior to the university examination.

Supriya, the then reader, and Tamizmaran, lecturer in physiotherapy department, were held responsible for this.

Enquiry revealed that Supriya, also Malathy’s project guide, was not reasonable in allocating the project title Motor Neuron Disease (M N D) to the student.

The topic was changed in the last minute, as Malathy could not get sufficient cases to corroborate her study.

Despite completing her project work, Malathy could not obtain her guide’s signature as Supriya had left for her native place.

Meanwhile, Tamizmaran said that she would have to study for another six months to complete the course.

As Malathy’s plans to get a job crash landed, she committed suicide, the report said.

As per the report, the Vigilance and Anti-corruption police have criminal a case against Supriya for using fake experience certificate to get the job.