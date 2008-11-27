CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa said on Wednesday that chief minister Karunanidhi’s decision to lead an all-party delegation to the Centre demanding ceasefire in Sri Lanka was to save Union Communication Minister A Raja from the Spectrum issue scam.

In a statement, she said: “The spectrum scam is being widely discussed and created a furore in the country. Most of the political parties demanded a probe into the issue. The CM has convened the legislature party meeting on the Sri Lankan Tamils issue to actually cover up the spectrum issue,” Jayalalithaa said adding that “It’s nothing but a drama”

The AIADMK leader said she doubted some “selfish motives” in the hurriedly convened meeting, which was announced only late on November 24 evening.

“The outcome of the meeting has proved that she was not wrong,” she said. Jayalalithaa said Karunanidhi enacted the drama as he knew that the Spectrum issue would be discussed in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

She pointed out that the Central Vigilance Commission has questioned the Department of Telecom’s motives on the spectrum issue. The Delhi High court also issued a notice to Central government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

She alleged the treasury funds were wasted by the delegation led by Karunanidhi, who wanted to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh to cover up the scam and save the Communication Minister Raja.