COIMBATORE: The directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has ordered all the aided colleges in the State not to run the self-financing (SF) or unaided courses parallel to the aided courses or utilise the infrastructure developed for aided courses.

In an order dated February 27, issued by Nalini Ravindran, the DCE, specified, “Aided courses and self-financing courses should not be run parallel,” in aided colleges. The direction has come at a time when many aided “colleges freely flouted rules” and run SF courses along with the day college schedule and share the infrastructure.

The DCE had instructed the joint directors of Collegiate Education in the State to issue a circular in this regard to the secretaries/principals of all aided colleges coming under their purview.

According to the order, if aided courses are being run between 9 am and 3 pm, SF courses should be run after it, an official from the education department said. In fact, the instruction from the DCE that aided colleges “should not utilise the infrastructure developed for aided courses to teach unaided courses” is viewed as a blow to the aided colleges as many of them “do so”, sources said.

In Coimbatore, there are a number of aided colleges which run both the aided and SF courses parallel to each other, though they are supposed to run the evening college (SF) after the day college timings, sources said.

The DCE has also instructed that teaching and non-teaching staff of aided colleges “should not be compelled” to work for unaided courses.

When contacted, joint director of Collegiate Education in Coimbatore, Rajagopalan said that there were reports that staff from aided colleges were being used to teach unaided courses. “Based on the complaints, the directive has come. Also, the infrastructure of the aided courses should be utilised only by aided students,” he said and added that both the courses should be run separately.

According to another source, the aided teachers were paid by the government to fully utilise their “16 hours per week” schedule for the benefit of aided students. “But many colleges utilise 10 hours for the aided courses and the remaining for unaided, which is not permitted,” a source noted.

According to Prof. Jayagandhi, president of Association of University Teachers (AUT), the DCE’s instruction was a welcome move as they had been insisting on taking necessary steps in this regard for long.