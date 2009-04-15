MADURAI: The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko on Tuesday alleged that 37 Lankan Tamils were killed on the first day of ceasefire announced by the Sri Lankan President, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Addressing the MDMK cadres meeting at Thirumangalam, Vaiko charged that the Sri Lankan army had stepped up the arms in the war zone as a preparatory step to launch an intensive attack on Tamils. He said that this information was not to reap votes, but to portray the plight of the Tamil civilians who are on the verge of extinction.

When genocide of Tamils is on in Lanka, how can the DMK be able to campaign in the State that they have tuned their policies to that of the Centre, he questioned.

He pointed out that he flayed former Lankan president Jeyawardane for criticising MGR, the then chief minister of the Tamil Nadu in 1986. Vaiko asked whether Karunanidhi’s statement in 1986 that Lankan Tamils wouldn’t have been killed brutally if the call for a separate Dravidian nation was not dropped, was not against the national integrity.

“The Sri Lankan navy had infilterated into our waters for as many as 900 times. They were even permitted to plant sea mines in our waters by our Central government. Was that not against the integrity of India?,” he asked.

No FIR has been filed with 16 pages, Vaiko said by adding that the police had registered a case with a 16-page-long FIR for talking against the national integrity.

He welcomed AIADMK supremo Jayalalitha’s remark in which she had said that Vaiko had been in the alliance of DMK, Congress, and BJP where he raised his voice for the Lankan Tamils and there was no deviation in his speech at any time.

Vaiko cautioned his cadres to keep an eye on DMK alliance as they would do something to increase its number of votes as it did in Thirumangalam by-election.