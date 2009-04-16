CHENNAI: The DMK president and Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on Wednesday urged the Central government to initiate immediate steps to stop the ongoing war altogether in Sri Lanka while the PMK founder S Ramadoss said that if Karunanidhi fails to end the war, the Tamil race would curse him in future.

Writing for Murasoli, Karunanidhi said, “I know the difference between giving something in piecemeal and giving the same in full…nothing will be lost if the Lankan government brings an end to the war totally. I hope the Centre initiate steps towards that end and I urge them to do so’’.

Referring to the charge of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa that he had failed to exert necessary pressure on the Centre to stop the war in Lanka, Karunanidhi said very recently, Jayalalithaa had stated that India could not interfere in the affairs of Lanka as it is a foreign country. The Tamils in Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu knew well about the kind of pressure being given by the State government on the Centre.

The DMK chief charged that the opposition camp was trying to gain electoral prospects out of the Lankan Tamils issue by blaming the Centre and Tamil Nadu governments, Karunanidhi alleged.

Meanwhile, PMK founder Ramadoss, in a statement here, lambasted the Central government as well as Karunanidhi over the handling of the Lankan Tamils issue.

The Central government had failed to raise its voice strongly to save the Tamils, Ramadoss said and added that the Centre had not kept its promises on protecting the Lankan Tamils. “The Centre should not miss at least this last opportunity to help them….the Centre should warn the Lankan government that they should stop the war forthwith or else, Indian Air Force would be there to save the Tamils’’. “If Karunanidhi can accomplish this task, then his name will adore the pages of the history or else the Tamil race will curse him in future’’, the PMK founder said.

P Nedumaran, coordinator of the Coordination Committee of Tamil Eelam Liberation Supporters charged that while Rajapakse was killing the Tamils in Lanka, Karunanidhi had been chasing away those women who stage fasting for Lankan Tamils in Tamil Nadu. In this way, Karunanidhi has become the true friend of Rajapakse, he added.

