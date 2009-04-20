CHENNAI: The MDMK released its manifesto on Sunday, giving a new angle to the now ‘hot’ Sethusamudram project issue, saying that Arignar Anna’s vision was to have large ships of the world pass through the canal. But the present canal would accommodate only smaller ships.

The party chief Vaiko said, “We are asking for the Sethusamudram project to be implemented in a manner that it can accommodate larger ships.” Countering Chief Minister Karunanidhi’s view that opposing the Sethusamudram is against the vision of Anna, Vaiko said, “Anna’s vision was to have the large ships of the world pass through the canal. Currently only ships carrying up to 40 metric tonnes can pass through the canal.” Asked how the MDMK would deal with the contradiction on the issue with the AIADMK, he sounded confident of reconciliation saying, “This is the view of our party. They are entitled to their view. In a democracy you agree to disagree. We will talk to them about this.”

If J Jayalalithaa adopts the stance that the Sethu project should be expanded to accommodate bigger ships it is likely to leave little room for Karunanidhi to attack her on the issue, he said.