DMK's general strike in Tamil Nadu affects normal life

CHENNAI: The 12-hour dawn to dusk statewide general strike called by the ruling DMK on the Sri Lankan Tamils issue demanding immediate steps for a ceasefire in the island country began this morning.

Shops remained closed and buses and auto-rickshaws were off the roads as trade unions have extended support to the strike which commenced at 6 am. However, train services were not affected, railway sources said.

Police said no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state so far. Service at the airport remained unaffected and more than 40 domestic and international flights will be operated as per schedule till 10 a.m airport sources said adding flight services were expected to be normal today.

The Tamil cinema industry has announced suspension all its activities today and shows in cinema theatres have been cancelled.

Some IT majors including TCS,Polaris and Cognizant will remain closed today. Auto majors Ashok Leyland Hyundai and Ford will also remain closed company sources said.

AIADMK and its allies have rejected the appeal by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi to support the strike with jayalalithaa calling it a farce and a drama . The AIADMK and allies have also said they would go ahead with electioneering today.