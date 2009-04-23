CHENNAI: The general strike, called by Chief Minister M Karunanidhi all of a sudden to demand an immediate ceasefire in Sri Lanka, on Thursday is likely to throw normal life out of gear in the state, though the state chief secretary claimed that all essential services would be maintained and there would be no disruption or normal life.

While the political parties in the camp led by the AIADMK felt that the strike was a exercise in much ado about nothing, major trade unions like the AITUC and CITU have decided to join the strike. With the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Union and the Secretariat Staff Association, too, heeding to the strike call, state government offices will not be functioning.

Even public transport bus service is to be hit as the DMK affiliated trade union, Labour Progressive Union, has decided to make the strike a success. MTC can at the most operate a skeleton service with most employees planning to remain at home, despite the Chief Secretary making it very clear that the transport corporations should make alternative arrangements if there is a disruption of service.

However, there are no indications from the railway and aviation sectors of any possible disruption of service. Southern Railway has assured that all trains will run and the airport authorities have ruled out any change in flight schedules on Thursday.

Most autorickshaws and trucks will be off the roads as some trade unions have supported the call. Shops are also expected to down shutters.