CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to discharge an accused in a road-accident-blast case, in which 17 persons were killed near Tindivanam in Villupuram district in 2007.

Sekar, proprietor and licence holder of Sri Sakthi Explosives in Padirapuliyur and Thenalapakkam, also a licence holder entitled to detonate explosives under the Explosives Act, entered into a contract with SPL Infrastructure Constructions, which was engaged in the business of laying and widening highways. Sekar despatched electric detonators and certain quantity of slurry in his jeep on April 7, 2007. Enroute, the vehicle exploded killing 17 persons. A case was registered against Sekar for offences under various sections of the IPC, Tamiol Nadu Prevention of Destruction to Public Properties Act, Explosives Act and Explosive Substances Act.

He filed an application before the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Court-II, Tindivanam, where the case was pending, for discharge. The plea was rejected. Hence, the present petition before the High Court.

Dismissing the petition, Justice M Jeyapaul observed that the materials showed that the petitioner, a licence holder in explosives, had knowledge that transportation of electric detonators with slurry in the same vehicle was dangerous.

It was like loading cotton with a burning fire-wood. He could not claim that he had no knowledge about the dangers involved in loading both the items in the same vehicle, the judge said.