TIRUCHY: The global economic crisis has opened up many opportunities for the young entrepreneurs to come forward and execute their brilliant ideas, M A Alagappan, Executive Chairman, Murugappa Group, said here on Saturday.

Presenting the fifth convocation address at NIT, Tiruchy, Alagappan, said the economic events that had unfolded last year had shed much valuable light on economic values, innovations and responsibilities.

Economists had found that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate had shrunk by 1.4 per cent this year as a result of the crisis and the unemployment graph which had stood at 21 million prior to the meltdown had increased to 50 million subsequently, rendering approximately 90 million people poor the world over.

However, India and China had shown growth despite the crisis. `India was not impacted much by the global liquidity crunch because of our cultural virtue of saving and a resilient banking system’, he said.

Stating that India could boast the best technical education system and best brains in the world, Alagappan said, it was time the best brains were used for the promotion of domestic manufacturing excellence.