ERODE: Talk about going to great lengths for selling dhotis to Malayalees this Onam!

A major cloth producer in Erode, who apparently has a nose for business, has introduced a special quality rose-scented cotton dhoti for Onam, to be celebrated on September 1, 2 and 3.

Many traders from Kerala are visiting the Erode textile market, the largest in south India, to procure different types of sarees, churidars, kids wear and dhotis and MC Rickson, producer of MCR Dhotis, is certain that he has a winner on his hands.

“For this year’s Onam, we have created a new variety dhoti with a special rose smell. It costs Rs 415. The scent that has been included during the processing of the cloth would persist for nearly eight to 10 washes. Even in Gulf countries, this new rose-scented variety dhoti is being preferred,” says Rickson.

Another cloth producer-cum-trader Robin says that his firm has introduced new sarees titled Salma, Manthra, Shilpa and Aishwarya for Onam. These sarees, ranging from Rs 200 to 2000, have a variety of designs like peacock, lotus and jasmine.

Riding on flowery motifs and scents, Onam sales have been promising so far. However, traders remain sore over the rise in the price of cloth by 5 to 10 per cent in the wholesale market. They fear this would raise the cost by 15 to 20 per cent in retail market.

Balu, a trader at the Gani Textile market, says, “The main reason for rise in the price is the steep rise in yarn price and the sudden strike by textile bleaching units. Anyhow, compared to last year, Onam sales are better this year.”