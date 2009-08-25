CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday acquitted all the accused, including E Madhusoodanan, handlooms minister in the erstwhile AIADMK government, from the free saris and dhoties scam case.

Justice M Jeyapaul ordered the acquittal while allowing a batch of criminal appeals from the accused persons and set aside the conviction orders of the Special Court passed in 2000.

The charge against the accused was that they had caused over Rs 10 crore loss to the State exchequer by purchasing sub-standard materials from unregistered/ non-existing firms for supply to the people during the 1992 Pongal festival.

Originally, the trial court had awarded two years rigorous imprisonment to Madhusoodanan and his close relative R Narasimhalu. Two other accused received RI for four years and one, one year RI.

Allowing their appeals, the judge observed that there was no direct evidence let in by the prosecution to establish that all the accused conspired together and committed the offence under Sec.

120-B of the IPC.

The prosecution relied upon the circumstantial evidence only.

DON’T RUN RAJA VAIDYA SALAI : The Madras High Court has directed P Vijayakumar not to run the Travancore Raja Vaidhya Salai in Mylapore unless and until he produces authenticated documents -- the certificates -- issued by the competent Madical Council regarding his qualification and registration before the investigating officer.

Justice KN Basha gave the direction while granting bail to Vijayakumar arrested on July 16, 2009, following a series of complaints.

The other conditions stipulated by the judge included payment of Rs. 2 lakh each to the complainants -- MJ Ramesh and S Babu -- by way of demand drafts in seven days; furnishing an immovable property security to the value of Rs. 50 lakh to the satisfaction of the XVIII Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet; stoppage of practice in Siddha or Ayurvedic medicines; and execution of a personal bond for Rs.

50,000 with two sureties each for a like sum to the satisfaction of the Saidapet Magistrate.