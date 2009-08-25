Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai gang nabbed in Nellai

CHENNAI: An armed gang from Chennai that had set out to murder members of a rival caste group in a Tavera multi-purpose vehicle was stopped on their tracks by the Tirunelveli police, who thus

Published: 25th August 2009

CHENNAI: An armed gang from Chennai that had set out to murder members of a rival caste group in a Tavera multi-purpose vehicle was stopped on their tracks by the Tirunelveli police, who thus averted a revenge killing in their district. Six men, belonging to the Thevar community, were arrested and five rounds of ammunition of a country-made revolver, 10 aruvas (sickles) and one dagger were seized from them.

Three of the arrested are from Chennai and are alleged to have been part of the conspiracy to murder some members of the Nadar community who had allegedly killed R Muthramalingam Thevar (48) following a trivial fight that arose during a temple festival in March, 2009. Rajadurai (25), the son of Muthuramalingam Thevar, who was murdered by one Jeyaprakesh, son of Panner Nadar, a village administrative officer, and a few others of his community, had hatched the conspiracy in Chennai to take revenge.

Rajadurai, along with his cousins Ganesan (23) and Kannan (21), running a grocery shop in Anna Nagar, Chennai, and Subramani (27), a daily wage labourer in Chennai had left for Kalakadu after seeking the help of one V Sathiyaraj (23) of Vandavasi, a car driver, who also belongs to the same community, Asra Garg, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, told Express over telephone.

The five, along with another Meenavankulam of Tirunelveli, a close relative of Rajadurai wanted to set upon Jeyaprakesh and the other murder accused at the same spot near the Kalakadu police station where Muthuramalingam Thevar was killed, Asra Garg said. So the gang was waiting for the accused, who are now on bail, to visit the police station to sign the register as per the court orders.

Spotting Rajadurai moving suspicious on Sunday night, police picked them and during interrogation they admitted to have planned on the revenge.

Though Jeyaprakesh and the other accused, while on conditional bail, had been reporting at police stations in Kaniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts, Rajadurai and his relatives did not want to kill them elsewhere other than the spot near the Kalakadu police station. The police remanded the six to judicial custody.

