COIMBATORE: Having been the hotbed for swine flu cases in Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore has now started to witness a decline in the number of cases.

Dean of Coimbatore Medical Centre and Hospital(CMCH) V Kumaran, however, cautioned the public that though the number of swine flu cases has come down drastically, there are chances for it to increase slightly due to the existing chill weather.

“As the virus will tend to have a longer surviving capacity in the moist air there are chances for a mild spurt in number of swine flu cases. However it would drop once the temperature increases again,” he said.

Kumaran said that the quarantine ward of the hospital is to be provided with AC, besides being modernised.

“The modernisation measures will be taken up at a cost of Rs 5 lakh. The hospital will also be equipped with modernised machineries to carry out the swab test for confirming swine flu, he said, adding that “we are hoping to receive an equipment from Germany to conduct Polymer Chain Reaction test for swine flu. Through this test, results could be obtained within hours. Similar medical kits were also to be received by the medical colleges at Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Chennai and Madurai,” he said.

Claiming a steady drop in the number of persons with swine flu, he said, “As of now, there are just 10 persons being quarantined in the hospital as against over 30 persons two weeks ago. Earlier, there used to be a serpentine queue in the hospital to test for swine flu. Among them many would have turned up just out of fear, but it’s not so now,” he said. Kumaran attributed the decline in number of swine flu cases to prohibiting house quarantine and the high level of awareness created among the public.

“When house quarantined, the affected person is supposed to be isolated and avoid contact with others. However, they did not follow it up strictly and hence there was a sudden spurt in the number of cases in the district. But, after making hospital quarantine mandatory, the number of swine flu cases has started to come down sharply,” he said.

Several sensitisation programmes organised by the health department have also created a high level of awareness among the public, he said.

