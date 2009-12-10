CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi Wednesday said Sri Lanka is contravening the conditions laid down in the agreement transferring Katchatheevu to the island nation.

Referring to the Union External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna's statement that the transfer of Katchatheevu is a closed chapter, Karunanidhi said: "Even if one agrees to that view, the transfer agreement contains different conditions which Sri Lanka is now contravening."

He was speaking to reporters here Wednesday after launching the website for World Classical Tamil Conference (www.ulakathamizhchemmozhi.org).

India transferred the Katchatheevu island in the Palk Strait to Sri Lanka in 1974.

Citing the provisions of the agreement that allows Indian fishermen access to the island and the nearby waters and that pilgrims should not be hindered, Karunanidhi said the Sri Lankan government is violating these conditions.

In June this year Karunanidhi declared that his party DMK is ready to move a resolution in the state assembly to retrieve Katchatheevu.

He said that funding is not an issue for the Tamil conference to be held next June in Coimbatore as the government will extend the needed financial assistance.

Queried on his retirement post the conference, he said: "There is lot of time left for holding the the Tamil conference."

He said different views on the issue - whether to continue or pass on the mantle to his son and Deputy Chief Minister M.K. Stalin - will be considered before taking a decision.

Karunanidhi had a few days back surprised the state and his party members by hinting at his retirement after the World Classical Tamil conference.